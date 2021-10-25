I want to thank each individual and business that made the virtual donation drive a success for Heartland Humane Society. The decision to cancel our Fall event was a tough choice and you secured the future care of animals by participating and donating.
A special thank you to all who provided auction items, and our event sponsors: Dr. Baumann; Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof LLC; Masonry Components, Inc.; New York Life/Julie Auch; Cork-n-Bottle; Kalins Indoor Comfort; Lewis & Clark Veterinary Clinic; Wintz & Ray Pet Crematory & Cemetery; Yankton Hy-Vee; First Dakota National Bank; and Countryside Bed & Biscuit. We raised a combined $70,000 for animal care and pet advocacy!
It’s been a wonderful year at HHS, and I look forward to serving you for many more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.