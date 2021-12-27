I must commend Christopher Patton for his letter in the Dec. 17, 2021, issue of the Yankton Press & Dakotan. It was one of the most well-written examples of brainwashing propaganda I have ever seen. And the “icing on the cake” was after his comments on technology destroying our country, he refers readers to a web page requiring users to use technology to read.
Ironic, isn’t it.
