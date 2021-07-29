Where is South Dakota’s lone representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, Dusty Johnson? More importantly why does he seem like such a “go along to get along” slice of milk toast? At the time of this writing, the House Speaker is looking for members of the GOP to sit on the committee to investigate what happened on Jan. 6. Does he think this was a friendly group of tourists? Does he inwardly believe he has to tow the party line and just go along?
A reasonable person watching actual video coverage of January 6th sees a crowd of violent angry people yelling hang Mike Pence and making other death threats. All of this to block certification. It seems as if the police were understaffed intentionally and it seems that National Guard assistance was delayed intentionally. Clearly a systematic fair investigation is sorely needed to find the facts. What is not needed is GOP house member obstruction tactics. We need Dusty to step up and show some real backbone.
I doubt that this will happen from what I see of South Dakota’s office holders. We seriously need a better candidate to run against Mr. Johnson in ‘22 because he seriously is not rising to the occasion. We have young state office holders from the local area that could do a much better job. They should get on the ballot.
Lastly, Mr. Johnson, please stop calling my home phone until you stop being such a dweeb.
