This is where we currently find ourselves:
• By shutting down pipelines and crippling oil companies, we’ve lost our energy independence, resulting in ever-increasing fuel prices.
• We’re seeing less food on the shelves as a direct result of mandates.
• Socialism has a foothold in our republic, which is rapidly turning authoritarian.
• Rising costs of basic utilities like electric and gas are hurting us.
• The government is usurping parental rights. Our own government is referring to parents as terrorists for objecting to child porn in the school library.
• Trampling on the Constitution has become commonplace. How do you feel about judges creating law from the bench? Or the government forcing you to do things to your body without your consent?
• Voter rights are being lost, such as contesting amendments voted on by the people. With all the irrefutable evidence, why aren’t we investigating voter fraud? The courts tell us we don’t have “standing,” essentially saying our stolen votes don’t affect the voters.
• Allowing an illegal invasion at the border.
• Law and order is being destroyed; defunding of police is causing crime to escalate.
• Unrestrained spending at the federal, state, city and county levels is bankrupting us. Why does government raise taxes for frivolous spending rather than tightening their belt? Why must we pay almost $70,000 a year to a city employee to enforce grass height ordinances and harass citizens?
• Our military is being destroyed by woke leadership.
• Social Security and Medicare are running out of funding.
• Organizations running this town provide only lip service to local business. For instance, a new grocery store wanted to open in Yankton, but our representatives and private interests prevented this from happening. Our city sold that same property for a fraction of the price to a real estate agency for private development.
• Our county pulled funds from a needed bridge repair to pay for work on West City Limits Road when they could have used funds allocated to the sheriff, which was diverted to general funds.
• Yankton can’t support a shopping mall and movie theater.
• Our new swimming pool is now raising its rates after we were promised it would generate revenue.
It doesn’t matter which political party you are affiliated with. You should all be worried.
