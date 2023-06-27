Those who write to this paper so afraid of guns should download and watch the Jimmy Stewart movie, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” Stewart, an East Coast liberal lawyer, comes West to help those who need education and law service. He learns his town, and his girlfriend, are greatly threaten with domination by a very bad man, Liberty Valance, well-played by Lee Marvin.
Stewart is pushed to desperation, realizing it is he who must confront Valance, with a six-shooter. But Valance shoots Stewart in cold blood. Wounded, Stewart frantically takes a shot at Valance who falls dead. Stewart becomes the town hero as “The Man who Shot Liberty Valance”.
