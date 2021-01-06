I strongly think we should stop using fossil fuels and polluting the air. Instead, we should use renewable energy such as wind energy, hydroelectric energy and solar energy. If we keep using fossil fuels there will be none left, and there would be toxic chemicals in the air.
We could put solar panels on roof tops so homes can make their own electricity. Solar panels take less space too. Burning fossil fuels also increases climate change. We should also continue wind energy expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.