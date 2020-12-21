Dec. 30 is the deadline for people to renew their expired South Dakota driver licenses and ID cards!
When COVID-19 temporarily shut down the state’s driver license stations in early March, Gov. Kristi Noem issued an exemption delaying the renewal of driver licenses and ID cards that expired on or after March 13. That exemption ends Dec. 30.
In the past nine months, the Driver License staff has tried to reduce the backlog of renewals by having exam stations open additional days. You may also have seen or heard commercials about our “Renew 2020” campaign, letting people know how they can renew online.
If you can renew your license online we encourage you to do that. Here’s how:
• To apply online go to renew2020sd.com for further information.
• You may access and print instructions and an application at renew2020sd.com to renew by mail.
• The renewal fee is $28 for a regular license and $33 for a CDL.
• The mailing address is Driver Licensing Program, 118 W. Capitol Ave., Pierre SD 57501.
• To apply by mail, contact our office by email at dpsdl@state.sd.us (preferred method) or call us at 605-773-6883 for a renewal by mail packet.
If you must renew in person, you must make an appointment in advance at https://dps.sd.gov. The appointment times are filling fast so please do that as soon as possible.
Please do NOT delay renewing your license or ID. If you do not have either one renewed by Dec. 30, you could be cited by law enforcement for driving with an expired license.
