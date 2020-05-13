This is written in response to the “Point of View” column by Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch (“Focusing on Solutions,” Press & Dakotan, May 7).
Fact! Yankton County has one of the more restrictive ordinances in the state. Tightening these regulations on ag producers only serves to limit producer and ag business opportunities.
Fact! The current suggested changes to the ordinance authored by Dan Klimisch and John Harper completely eliminates livestock feeding operations from the definition of agriculture and does not place it anywhere else. That is not compromise.
Fact! By excluding hunting/game farms and salvage yards from needing a CUP, it appears to benefit your family, Dan.
Fact! Allowing a decrease in property tax assessment for properties without actual sales data to support your position promotes a self-fulfilling prophecy and hurts our county.
Fact! The current zoning ordinance requires a CUP for anything over 999 animal units, not 1! By changing the interpretation of the ordinance, members of this commission has left it implied that a CUP is needed for any amount of livestock.
Fact! The commission must follow the ordinance in order to change it! Following the ordinance as written would save Yankton County many lawsuits.
My recommendation to the County Commission: Use your resources. You have talented people that can help the commission follow the law if you listen to them. Please make any changes that the public supports, but be transparent and legal. Back-door changes occurring during a pandemic when little public input is possible and when our farmers and ag businesses are at their busiest shows lack of consideration and continues to harbor ill will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.