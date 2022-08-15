“St. Peter Don’t You Call Me … because I can’t go. I sold my soul to the government dole.”
The U.S. government does not intend to pay its debts: it keeps heaping them up now over $30 trillion. With interest rates going up, soon total federal revenues won’t be enough to pay the interest on its debt and forget about promises like Social Security or pensions. Once it gets that bad, the U.S. Treasury won’t borrow any more money: it will just print it. Sometime later the dollar will fail, and the governments will fall into chaos.
Our elected and unelected leaders have focused on free money answers rather than liberty. They have stolen our freedoms bit by federal funded bit, luring us the people away from a remarkable republic to social democratic illusion. We vote ourselves a little money and pay them richly to fool us for decades. That is how all democracies end.
Public culture and education deflected attention away from this tragedy with, “You solve all life’s problems through sex. Shift gender identity medically, and you’ll find the answers.” When you realize that hasn’t worked, your body’s permanently damaged, and your life’s half spent.
Republics end when elected representatives sell out to moneyed interests, neglecting their constitutional priorities to protect our liberties first. The federal government is executing its own demise even as we watch and hope for someone else to fix it before it’s too late. That’s not happening. Prepare now locally while possible and vote.
