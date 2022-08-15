“St. Peter Don’t You Call Me … because I can’t go. I sold my soul to the government dole.”

The U.S. government does not intend to pay its debts: it keeps heaping them up now over $30 trillion. With interest rates going up, soon total federal revenues won’t be enough to pay the interest on its debt and forget about promises like Social Security or pensions. Once it gets that bad, the U.S. Treasury won’t borrow any more money: it will just print it. Sometime later the dollar will fail, and the governments will fall into chaos.

