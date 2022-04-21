This is in response to the Press & Dakotan article “Update: Decision 2022: Yankton School Board Incumbents Win” on April 13.
The author of this article reported that Terry Crandall stated he would not have changed any of the decisions the board made over the last two years. Although this statement may seem appropriate, it is important that those in leadership reflect on their decisions. I hope the Yankton school board performs debriefings from time to time to determine what they do well, and what they could do better.
From my perspective as a constituent and a parent, I believe the decision for universal masking last fall should have been handled more graciously. When the motion was made and approved for universal masking, there was no contingency plan in place for those students and parents who preferred to not have their student wear a mask for the entirety of the school day. In hindsight, the decision for universal masking may be a decision the board would make again; however, there needs to be a contingency plan in place. As a parent whose student opted to wear a mask, I do not feel that those parents whose student opted to not wear a mask were treated fairly and given any suitable options for their learning experience.
In the spring of 2020, there was a contingency plan in place for those students and parents who preferred their student not to attend in-person classes. Online learning was offered as an option to these parents and students. Those students were treated fairly, and an option was in place for their learning experience. There was no contingency plan offered during the 2021-2022 school year for parents and students who opted to not wear a mask. This is a faux pas of the school board.
My hope is all leaders of our community, including the Yankton school board, continue to mature as leaders. The school board needs to recognize there needs to be suitable options in place for all students during difficult, unforeseeable events. All students need to be treated fairly for the best learning experience possible.
