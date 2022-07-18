This is what I’ll be hoping for in a candidate for governor:
The candidate will swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
The candidate will commit to serving a full four-year term if elected.
If elected, the candidate will choose South Dakotans for staffing, contracts and consulting.
If elected, the candidate will avoid familial conflicts in employment.
If elected, the candidate will honor the state’s motto: “Under God the People Rule.” The candidate will respect and honor the will of the people.
If elected, the candidate will respect all citizens regardless of race, creed, color or sexual preference.
If elected, the candidate will promote the state by creating respect among the other 49.
If elected, the candidate will utilize education professionals to handle their own affairs and let them write their own curriculum standards.
If elected, the candidate will pledge that government will not interfere with any medical discussions or resultant medical procedures. That will remain between the patient and the provider.
If elected, the candidate will use negotiation and minimize the use of litigation at taxpayer expense.
If elected, the candidate will reflect moderate views of neither extreme nor will not encourage a radical agenda.
These seem reasonable to me.
