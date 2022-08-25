River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections are delighted with the support of our recent Walk a Mile in Her Shoes/Family FUN Day event that took place on Aug. 13. The staff and board members of both agencies are overwhelmed with the positive support from the community during both events. The turnouts for the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes/Family FUN Day event were as always, awe-inspiring.
There were more than 100 brave men and women that slipped into a pair of high heels this year to raise awareness for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Many men and individuals showed their generosity and over $13,000 was raised by walkers and donors. The money raised by this event will be used to help fund victim-centered services and scholarships for supervised visitation and exchanges.
A huge thank you to Shur-Co, Cimpls, Missouri Valley Tool, Hydro, First Dakota National Bank, Explorer’s FCU, Slowey Construction, MT & RC Smith Construction, Kopetsky Ace Hardware, Cortrust Bank, Manitou, Roger’s Family Pharmacy, Truxedo and Horizon Health Clinic.
The Family FUN Day event saw between 200-300 parents, children, and families come out for a free day of games, activities, dunk tank, and inflatables. It was a true treasure to watch all the smiling faces of the parents and children as they enjoyed the event. Family FUN Day was made possible by the amazing supporters and donors. M.T. & R.C. Smith Insurance, Inc., Larry’s & Slumberland, Restore Church, Hy-Vee, and Shurco. This event also had 31 volunteers help run all the games, activities, and dunk tank A special thank you to those that volunteered to be dunked. Dr. Withrow, Officer Skyler Russenberger, Paster Jeff Mueller, Dave Dannenbring, Brennan Novak, and Dr. Heather Olson. Thank you to all the volunteers this year as well as Mount Marty football team, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Search and Rescue, Yankton Police Department, River City Domestic Violence board members and many more who volunteered their time.
A final special thanks to all the courageous men that came out to walk in support of the River City Domestic Violence Center.
