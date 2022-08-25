River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections are delighted with the support of our recent Walk a Mile in Her Shoes/Family FUN Day event that took place on Aug. 13. The staff and board members of both agencies are overwhelmed with the positive support from the community during both events. The turnouts for the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes/Family FUN Day event were as always, awe-inspiring.

There were more than 100 brave men and women that slipped into a pair of high heels this year to raise awareness for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Many men and individuals showed their generosity and over $13,000 was raised by walkers and donors. The money raised by this event will be used to help fund victim-centered services and scholarships for supervised visitation and exchanges.

