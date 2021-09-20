I have written about this before and was told they will no longer place name addresses on streets that are on private property.
OK, here we go again: My street address is 105 Beaver Lane, Yankton. I have lived here for six years, paid taxes and everything else others do on all other streets. The thing is our address is not listed on GPS, so therefore we do not exist when it comes to deliveries, ambulances, DoorDash, etc., and now I want to voice my opinion about this new law on IRS being able to watch our bank accounts. I am angry; I should quit paying taxes. If I don’t exist, why am I paying taxes on something that does not exist? I ordered something for Door dash and there is no way to let them know that I do not live by Utica.
Something needs to be done.
