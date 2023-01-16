I was pleased to read the Yankton School District is resisting Gov. Noem’s imposed dictation about our school classes. I am biased on this issue because all three of my kids attended YSD preschool through high school and our school district did a very good job with course material and providing a solid education such that our eldest enrolled in the Air Force, another earned a degree in biology from USD, currently working in a lab, and our youngest is enrolled at USD.

What is more fundamental than for our public schools to make our own decisions on educating our children? Was there a ground swell from all the state school systems in asking for social study standards? What drove the Governor’s decision and why does she know better than our educators?

