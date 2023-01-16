I was pleased to read the Yankton School District is resisting Gov. Noem’s imposed dictation about our school classes. I am biased on this issue because all three of my kids attended YSD preschool through high school and our school district did a very good job with course material and providing a solid education such that our eldest enrolled in the Air Force, another earned a degree in biology from USD, currently working in a lab, and our youngest is enrolled at USD.
What is more fundamental than for our public schools to make our own decisions on educating our children? Was there a ground swell from all the state school systems in asking for social study standards? What drove the Governor’s decision and why does she know better than our educators?
There is context to this decision making that is driven by national extremist political agendas financed by dark money from billionaires wanting to impose their beliefs on us. The movement is more advanced in states like Florida where certain words have been banned and teachers can be disciplined for not towing the line. Education is about learning how to think not what to think. It’s a changing complex world and our kids need all the thinking skills they can get, not the governor’s propaganda.
Not to mince words. Our governor has consistently overruled S.D. citizens on a variety of issues. She was a major supporter of disgraced Donald Trump who had a role in the attempted violent overthrow of our elected government. I have never heard her denounce this person, his actions or his lies. Truth, integrity and total allegiance to our constitution are fundamental in social studies and to the health of our nation. Why does she think she has any right to our curriculum?
