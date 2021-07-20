We very much agree with the recent letters to the editor calling out the obscene flags displayed in our community over the July 4 holiday for what they are — disrespectful, disgusting, and not at all representative of the of the vast majority of people of Yankton.
This fine community consists of citizens serving others through local positive leadership, charitable projects and in many other ways too numerous to name.
We intend to respond with extra acts of service and kindness and invite fellow citizens to do the same to show that people in this community respect others.
