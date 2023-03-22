Water pollution is very bad in our state. We need to figure out a way to have more people recycle. A lot of animals are being killed by plastic in the water. My opinion is that people should use less plastic than we do now. Someday in the future, I hope business owners will allow a lot more recycling bins so we can recycle!
In some areas in the world there are little trash islands filled with buckets and buckets of trash and plastic. I know that if we don’t start recycling soon, our world we live in will be a scene from “WALL-E.” We will all get very fat and have to live in space. If we don’t hurry up and recycle, we will not have any clean water to drink!
