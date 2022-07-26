It’s dismaying to read that our Sen. Rounds has voted for the thousand-page, $250 billion semiconductor subsidy bill. The measure apparently ballooned almost overnight, from a bad-enough $76 billion to something three times as big, pouring money into a multitude of bureaucratic nooks and crannies.
Washington has lost all control over deficit spending, and South Dakota’s Republican senator is going along with it.
