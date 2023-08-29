I recently went to the “Barbie” movie with my daughter and even wore a pink shirt. “Oppenheimer” is more up my alley, but when your teenage daughter asks you to go to a movie with her instead of asking you to stop embarrassing her in public, well, you should recognize it as a fleeting opportunity.
I grew up playing with G.I. Joe dolls, although the toy companies deceived us courageous, all-American boys by marketing them as “action figures.” My mom once scolded me for leaving my “dolls” on the floor. I sternly rebuked her, informing her they were “action figures,” not dolls, then stood in the corner for a spell to think about “respect.” It was so embarrassing being reprimanded by my mom in front of my G.I. Joes. Suffice to say, I’m probably not the target market for the “Barbie” movie.
