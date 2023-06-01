It seems like no one knows about the law, and no one is enforcing it.
I have talked to many people in the last three years that didn’t know about the distracted driving law. (Press & Dakotan, May 23) If no one knows about the law, and no one is enforcing it, what good is it?
I’ve known about it for three years and do as it says. Let’s get the word out and get the law enforced.
If Pauline Akland didn’t know about it, most people don’t know about it. How many tickets have been issued in the last three years for holding a cell phone? Very few, if any.
Let’s start enforcing the law as it should be. What good is a law if it isn’t enforced? After a few $500 fines and 30 days in jail, people will start to take notice. The word will get out very fast. Don’t drive and hold a cell phone. I know this won’t solve the problem, but I bet it would help.
Maybe the P&D could say some more about driving and the use of cell phones. Also, tell the public about the law and cell phones.
