Jesus had a power play by disciples, James and John. They wanted special authority at His right and left hands. Jesus said “nope, not mine to give.” Disciples are not to be Lords but servants of all.
Governors, wannabe Trumps, Noem, Abbott, DeSantis and Youngkin are extreme lords. They promise freedom but give slavery. Book burning, lack of rights for LGBTQ (check South Dakota’s suicide rates for past five years), preying upon vulnerable, voter suppression, lies. Big lies, book burning were tactics of Hitler and other dictators.
Guess we should no longer have Good Friday services in South Dakota under Ms Noem’s CRT pronouncements. Murder, betrayal, government corruption, false witnesses, Romans, religious leaders — makes them “uncomfortable.” It gets better in the gory parts of the Bible. Perish the thought of Wounded Knee. White sanitized history!
South Dakota got $81.5 million from the feds for rental assistance. Eleven percent of 103,000 folks live in poverty. Instead of bettering the state for its people, Ms. Noem wants to return the money. Last-place teacher pay, keep those people down. Resettle Ukranians because of South Dakota ties, but Noem doesn’t want “those kind of people.” She thrives on nepotism, a new state plane, no accounting for presidential campaign expenses, questionable ethics.
Conservative Republican Judge Reggie Walton says, “I think our democracy is in trouble, because unfortunately, we have charlatans like our former president, who doesn’t, in my view, really care about democracy but only about power.” No meathead in his opinions, Rob Reiner says “A vote for Republican is a vote against democracy.”
Not a party difference? It’s a fight for democracy, for true religion, discipleship and servant leaders.
DeSantis’ Disney fight is about to inflict a billion-dollar Disney debt on Florida voters plus a 25% increase on property taxes around Disney World. Lords not servants.
Jesus is the servant of all — better than dictator lords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.