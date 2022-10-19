Why are we putting up with this destructive behavior out of our elected leaders (regardless of party affiliation)? Virtually all are acting like buffoons on national/local level.
Biden/government spending is driving inflation up — government policies have led to higher energy prices. His inflation has literally picked your pocket of $4,500 a year and climbing. Energy prices are taking more money from us. All needless. They in process of taking reliable transportation away from us. Joe has led us to brink of nuclear war with his refusal to confront Putin early on about troop buildup on Ukraine/Russia — highly likely he encouraged Putin to invade! WHY? At least nuclear war will likely cloud the skies and cool the climate down, will also depopulate the world as well. Is that his end game?
🔴Those who dwell inside this forum
know Mr. Skow; you can’t ignore ‘im
or his strange “facts,” so hard to find.
(They live mostly in his mind.)
Now his weird and spooky rages
are displayed upon these pages.🔴
And more coming to light!
"Just you wait"
Hahaha
