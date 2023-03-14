Celebrations for the NFL are getting very out of hand. When the defense gets an Interception, the whole defense runs to the endzone and pretends to get their picture every time. Touchdown celebrations aren’t as bad, but they are doing too much like whole team celebrations just for a touchdown.
For example, when you get an interception just give the ball to the referee. Go to the sideline and it’s over with. Touchdowns are the same way. I feel this would be more sportsmanship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.