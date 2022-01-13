In my opinion social workers work as hard as they can.
My mom is a social worker, and she works a lot of hours. When she comes home, she always has something to talk about that’s good or bad. Like the other day, she was talking about how someone wanted two people to come to HSC where she works, but they only had one bed open. Sometimes she comes home in a bad mood because someone didn’t listen to the advice they were given.
So, I strongly feel that we should respect our social workers and the work they do for our community.
