Here we go. The evidence is piling up more and more. It appears Mr. Trump was right about China turning the virus loose to poison an control the world. Dr. Flip Flop aka, Dr. Fauci & his cohorts likely had a hand in it. Appears our own taxpayer money was used against us. Is this not treason? Obama highly likely involved as others.
Where is the outrage? Where are the mighty Democrats not calling/supporting all out investigation? The sheep are being lead to the slaughter house. Are they going to put Gov. Cuomo in charge? He has the experience. Where are the mighty voices of Democrat outrage at his actions? Plus the ME TOO movement has grown still. Silenced with money?
Why does the left wish to destroy the USA? The system, while not perfect (but name one which is), worked for them. It made them what they are.
Racism you say? How did Obama rise to the top? Maxine Waters? And number of other folks of color.
And plenty of Republicans have blood on hands, as well.
It’s time to do what is right for citizens of USA. Not what is right for party affiliation. We are a federation of states. We the citizens can take back the swamp. It starts by eliminating the corruption. Bottom up. Want Facebook/Twitter to straighten up? Drop it from your life. We control our own destiny. Stop being sheep. Do what is right!
