I think that snowplows shouldn’t be made to push snow to the sides because when people are done shoveling they get a big mound of snow in their driveway to clean up. I think they should use more snow plows that suck up the snow or make plows that push the snow to the center. The snowplow drivers push the snow to the sides and then people can’t get to the plowed streets.
So, I think snow plow drivers should get more snow plows that suck up the snow or a type that can push it to the middle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.