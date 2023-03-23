Many people outside of Christianity seem to equate true Christianity not with Jesus and His grace and mercy but with their own negative experiences and observations with other sinners.

Yes, Christians, and everyone else for that matter, are sinners. Scripture communicates this truth quite clearly: “Surely there is not a righteous man on earth who does good and never sins” (Ecclesiastes 7:20, ESV). Except, there is one who is perfect and holy, Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world (John 1:29, ESV).

