Many people outside of Christianity seem to equate true Christianity not with Jesus and His grace and mercy but with their own negative experiences and observations with other sinners.
Yes, Christians, and everyone else for that matter, are sinners. Scripture communicates this truth quite clearly: “Surely there is not a righteous man on earth who does good and never sins” (Ecclesiastes 7:20, ESV). Except, there is one who is perfect and holy, Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world (John 1:29, ESV).
Christianity is about Jesus and His perfect sacrifice. Jesus by His sacrifice has redeemed all people (including you) from their sins, guilt and shame. “In him [Jesus], we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace …” (Ephesians 1:7, ESV).
Jesus has forgiven us (humanity)! We can now serve Jesus according to His will, not to earn our salvation or the forgiveness of sins, but we serve Jesus because we are already saved and forgiven in Jesus. “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1, ESV).
Now, do Christians serve Jesus perfectly in accordance with His will, that is, following and living according to the Ten Commandments? No. Good thing that Jesus forgives Christians (and everyone) for those sins, too!
