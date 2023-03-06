NorthWestern Energy is to be commended for considering small nuclear power plants.
The U.S. Navy has been operating nuclear power in ships and subs for generations with little or no adverse effects. The technology has been perfected and is available now. The small, modular plants are cheaper, safer, and extremely dependable. Wind and solar still need backup when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. Nuclear power has no emissions that impact the atmosphere or the community where it is located. Several small plants could supply multiple feeds from different locations to minimize power outages from storms.
