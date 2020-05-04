In response to the April 23 Press & Dakotan Letter to the Editor from Mr. David Balfany who lambasted our good and honorable governor:
I for one am proud of Gov. Noem’s sensible and even-handed handling of this crisis. I am sure that most citizens of our great state agree. She has been giving good guidance to our local communities so they can take the precautions necessary for their particular circumstances and population density. That way those of us in more rural settings don’t have to restrict our economy as much as is necessary in Sioux Falls, for example.
I’m sure Gov. Noem has more information on the use of hydroxychloroquine than you or I do, and she is stepping up to help our medical community (the whole country’s) have the resources and information necessary to fight this disease.
Rather than an embarrassment, she is a bright light of good leadership.
