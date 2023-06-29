This is in support of the recent letter by Ann Smith (Press & Dakotan, June 22) about the hi-tech rifle manufacturing center to be constructed on Yankton’s north end. I share all of her safety concerns and then some.
When googling the name of this company, I found images of ultra-light weight rifle barrels and stocks. I also saw images of rifles looking like the AR15. To be blunt, with more than one mass shooting daily in our nation, it will only be a matter of time before a local assault style weapon is involved.
Truthfully, the Second Amendment has been stretched to the breaking point. People are emotional, impulsive and don’t know when to use deadly force. Plus, they don’t handle or store weapons properly. People just can’t handle the responsibility of military style weapons. This very issue is emotional for many when it shouldn’t be. But does our community really want to enable this?
This is not a good look for our community. Why are local officials doing this when we have full employment? We don’t need legal liabilities, the bad press and the negativity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.