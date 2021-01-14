What happened in Washington on Jan. 6 is living proof of the socio-political poison that is radical conservatism. Trump is a thug and a complete bigot and he always has been.
The Nazis who stormed the capital building are nothing more than disenfranchised social vermin who have been completely brainwashed by the man who excels at such tactics: Donald J. Trump.
I hope that those of you who voted for this wacko side job will take some time to examine the error of your ways and then apologize to your fellow Americans for putting them through four years of torture.
We have close to a half million dead in this country, because Donnie boy doesn’t know how to lead. Never has; he’s a grifter supreme.
Conservatism is a really lousy disease and so is the majority of the GOP.
