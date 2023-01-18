The top-secret papers were a terrible mess recently. Now that it has expanded, there will be no quick or equitable resolve. A critical portion of this whole issue has not been mentioned in public. Why did the National Archives Department not call out the missing papers months or years ago? These are national security level papers. Some of Trump’s were the highest level of SECRET! Biden’s have not yet been given a level of importance.
There is supposed to be a paper trail of signed permission for all withdrawals. I assume super-secret would need extra record keeping and should be checked on a regular basis. That would be the logical process. I assume Biden’s have been checked out of the archives for years? It would be logical Trump’s have been in his personal possession since 2020. WHY did the records not throw out red flags and the emergency beacons start flashing. These are our nation’s most important secrets and the cavalier attitude of everyone is unacceptable on all sides. Both parties and the Archives Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.