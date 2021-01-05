Where is the Pony Express? Sent a package to Chicago; in post office from Monday night until Thursday early a.m. to delivery on Thursday. We had a $3,000+ check sent on Oct. 28 arriving Nov. 27. Sender stopped payment so still no money.
While outsmarting Mr. Trump with early mail-in ballots, one wonders how many more ballots would have been counted if they arrived on time. In the summer, he pulled the guts out of postal efficiency sorting to throw the election, leaving a ripped-up department.
Through intimidation, false lawsuits and greasing people in their heads for false elections, every illegal tactic was tried. We nearly lost our democracy as the Trump Cult jumped on board, 126 House folks, and Kristi Noem joined in to overturn the ballots. Fascism and a banana republic were so close. The heart of our election trust was ripped away as many believed the entire Trump Cult lies.
The Justice Department has been ripped up by Mr. Barr doing illegal things causing floods of career dedicated servants to resign with each wave. Loyal people to Trump and Barr, lacking objectivity, were placed around the country to keep items from being tried and to cover for them. Sentence interferences on Trump’s friends. Justice has been ripped.
CDC and the health department have been ripped by charlatans giving false advice on COVID and CDC has had its stellar reputation robbed. Confusion reigns on the virus. Three hundred thousand-plus deaths declare no hoax.
Senators Thune and Rounds and Gov. Noem have been part of this ripping process, always saying yes to the lies of the Trump Cult.
Jesus calls us to serve even to the point of giving one’s own life. Our government is here to be servants rather than lords. Our lords have ripped up our government departments. It’s time for truth and faithful servants putting the government back together again. Will you help?
