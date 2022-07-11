This year for Flag Day, Norah O’Donnell hosted a CBS nightly TV news segment focusing on the Army. The nation’s highest ranking Army officer mentioned that in the 247 years of our national history, the Army has participated in 191 military campaigns.
Allowing top Army brass to come to the forefront during peacetime rather than stay in the background is another step in the direction of subverting civilian control of the military and enthroning the military as an independent source of political power in America. That is extremely dangerous for democracy.
Since our one defensive War in 1812, America has frequently ventured into non-defensive militarism on foreign soil. In 2022, at CBS’s behest, the country is now openly and brazenly bragging about the accomplishments of empire on national television.
