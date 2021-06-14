Here’s a clarification on a June 4 letter from County Commissioner Dan Klimisch
“Special permitted uses” are currently in our ordinance. Signs, manufactured homes and modular homes are examples. These don’t require a “conditional use permit.” However, they do require specific conditions be met. Thus, they are “special permitted uses.” The S.D. Legislature changed the laws to officially define “special permitted uses” to be those uses that don’t warrant a CUP but do require some level of conditions be met.
To claim that “special permitted uses have never been used before in our Yankton County Zoning Ordinance” is only partially true. We already use them! We simply haven’t called them “special permitted uses.” I don’t believe there are “secret meetings” occurring when folks come in for a building permit to construct a modular home. The zoning administrator and applicant are simply following rules outlined in the ordinance.
The letter was disingenuous and alluded that any sized CAFO will go up anywhere, without any notice, without any public discussion, and without any voting. Not true. All CAFOs will continue to need a CUP (with detailed requirements as stated in our current ordinance).
These amendments require a 0.25 mile setback for a swine nursery CAFO (ZERO today) and 0.48 miles for a swine finisher CAFO (0.25 miles today). Two finisher barns would have be 0.96 miles (0.25 miles today). We are doubling setbacks on operations with 200+ animal units having liquid manure or are thermostatically controlled (such as poultry).
The commission recognized that smaller dry lot cattle operations have caused little controversy in the county. Thus, new operations between 200-499 head will have a 0.25 mile setback and a manure management plan. Operations 500+ must obtain a CUP, meet a setback and have a manure plan.
I highly encourage you to read the changes for yourself. The commission’s goal was to balance the viewpoints expressed from ALL sides. Personally, I don’t like every detail, but my job isn’t to solely get what I want. My job is to weigh the pros and cons of the viewpoints and to stabilize the pendulum in the end.
