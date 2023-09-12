During the Labor Day weekend, I had the privilege of hosting a reunion of special friends I served with in Vietnam. The veterans and their wives gave us many compliments on our beautiful community by the river. One of our meals was at Rock Bottom. Waiting for our table for 12 we had great conversation with other customers. At the end of our meal the waitress announced the entire bill was paid for by an anonymous person who we hope is reading this note of appreciation. Thank you!
Other “thank yous” are in order to the staffs of the Fairfield Hotel, the Corps of Engineers at the dam, Carmen Schramm at the Boxcar Sweet Shop and all those who served and entertained us.
