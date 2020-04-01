Why did Pelosi add PORK to the coronavirus bill? She added $25 million for the Kennedy Center in D.C., $350 million for illegal resettlement, $75 million to the Public Broadcasting station, which is run by liberals, and $25 million for congressional salaries and expenses. Can you believe this? That is $475 MILLION spent that should go to the unemployed workers in America, not to some liberal programs and raises for Congress!
The Senate and President Trump had to agree to this, or there would have been more in fighting with Pelosi and unnecessary delay in helping the American people in need.
What if there is another stimulus package? Pelosi will be at it, again. This is really sad!
God Bless America and American workers.
