Veterans Day is a day to honor and remember the men and women who protect our nation and preserve our freedom. We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude that probably cannot be repaid. These men and women who served our country put their lives on the line so that we can go about our daily lives without the fears and terror that plague most of the human race. In addition to exposing themselves to danger, they leave behind a family, a job or career, an education and their way of life. When they return to civilian pursuits, veterans must pick up their lives back up and attempt to readapt to their former surroundings.
The Veterans Administration has come to the realization that steps must be taken to facilitate our veterans return to civilian life. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program was started to provide basic assistance to men and women who have served in our Armed Forces. The primary goal of the SSVF program is to eliminate homelessness among our veteran population. Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership receives grant funding to implement the SSVF Program in its 14-county service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.