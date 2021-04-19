Americans used to back up their words, but now we are content to abandon them:
Politicians complain about corruption and ineffective programs, but fail to produce anything better.
Couples promise they are in it for the long haul, but ditch the marriage at their earliest convenience.
Schools ensure that grade averages are going up, but just watch as learning goes down.
Businesses advertise swollen abilities in the present and great achievements for the future, but can’t live up to either.
Non-profits claim everything goes to the cause, but it doesn’t.
The military promises not to incur collateral damage, but regularly does.
Churches declare that Jesus’s return is imminent, but He never arrives.
Governments claim increased access to human services and equality, but justice declines.
When I was young, I could accept most things at face value, because our people and our institutions were trustworthy. Now I can’t believe a word anyone says.
