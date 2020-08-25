China told the World Health Organization (WHO) that the VIRUS was not contagious, which in turn, the WHO told the world not to worry about the COVID 19 VIRUS. This was in January of this year. This was also related to Dr. Fauci, and to the Trump Administration. It was soon discovered that this was not true. That is when President Trump stopped all flights coming in from China. Joe Biden said that President Trump was a racist for stopping the flights from China.
If you vote for Biden/Harris, we will have higher taxes, more sanctuary cities and you will lose your private health insurance and all of us will come under Medicare.
Biden/Harris are for pro-abortion, defunding all police agencies, eliminate ICE and open our borders to everyone who wants to come in.
The Democratic Party supports the riots going on in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, New York and the list goes on. WHY? People have lost jobs, business owners have lost their businesses and hundreds of millions of dollars have been lost. Again WHY? If you think the protests/riots are peaceful, as the Democrats and liberal media wants you to think, ask your smart phone to show riots in Portland, etc. You can also Google the riots.
Ms. Kamala Harris, Democratic vice-presidential candidate, is rated more to the left than Sen. Sanders. Now, that is saying something as he is a self-proclaimed socialist.
If you want America to become a socialist country, vote for Biden/Harris.
