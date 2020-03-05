We are so lucky to have clean water. There are people that have to go without clean water. There are babies and kids that are swimming in the water, or taking baths and showers. Who knows what’s in the water? There could be bacteria. I don’t think it is fair that some kids and adults are drinking dirty water, and we have perfectly clean water. There are about 3 to 4 million people a year who die because of water diseases and becoming dehydrated.
I think we should give out water filters to help the situation.
