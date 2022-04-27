South Dakota is now beginning to reap the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support last fall. It couldn’t be timelier.
Last year, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave our state’s infrastructure a dismal C+ grade. The “report card” offered a sober warning: Delaying long-overdue investments in our roads, bridges, ports and energy grid “only escalates the cost and risks of an aging infrastructure system, an option that the country, South Dakota, and families can no longer afford.”
South Dakota is expected to receive over $2 billion to repair our aging roads and bridges, $335 million for water systems and $82 million to improve our airports. The law also invests in clean energy and grid modernization, which will help reduce costs for families and ensure the lights stay on during severe weather events.
This is the type of infrastructure our country should be investing in, and I encourage conservative leaders to continue to lead on these issues — which will put our state and country on a path of growth, innovation and security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.