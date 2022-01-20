I’m writing about why there should be a principal assistant for elementary schools. In my opinion, I don’t think adults nowadays know what kids want now because when they were younger, they didn’t have as much as we do now.
If there was a principal assistant, they could help out with certain events, such as fundraisers. They would be able to help with ideas. For example, previously at my school, we had to vote on an elf name. The assistant could help the principal with work that needed to be done, like printing papers and putting library books on shelves.
I hope this persuaded you to start thinking about having a principal assistant for elementary schools.
