This is in response to the letter “Pelosi’s Game” (Press & Dakotan, April 2).
Let’s see, Nancy Pelosi recently promoted clauses to the stimulus package that would fund the Kennedy Center, Public Broadcasting and a couple of other organizations to a tune of $475 MILLION … and Mitch McConnell and his cohorts promoted clauses that would assist corporate America to the tune of $500 BILLION.
C’mon, let’s put things into perspective!
