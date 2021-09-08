Thanks to strong community partnerships, local students were prepared for a successful school year through United Way of Greater Yankton’s annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Program.
Back-to-school costs can be challenging. Stuff the Bus — led by United Way of Greater Yankton and sponsored by Yankton Morning Optimist Club and Walmart — eases this financial burden.
All supplies donated and purchased through Stuff the Bus were given out to local Yankton School District students at United Way’s School Supply Distribution just before the new school year. Extras were then delivered to each YSD school.
A BIG THANKS to our amazing community partners for working with us to make this program a great success - thus far serving 160+ local youth!
Stuff the Bus Community Partners include Walmart Yankton, Yankton Morning Optimist Club, First Dakota National Bank, Cimpl’s American Foods Group, Yankton Medical Clinic, FNBO, Hydro, Parker Hannifin, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shur-Co., Ability Building Services, and S.D. State Offices.
To our partners at Yankton School District, thank you for sharing a school bus to figuratively “fill” during the collection drive and for your assistance distributing additional items to students, that were not served at the school supply store.
Thank you to the many community members that helped prepare youth for success through your volunteer efforts. Last, but not least, THANK YOU to the entire community of Yankton for your incredible generosity!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.