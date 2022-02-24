“Bullying is a repeated act of aggression that is intended to hurt a person’s body, feelings, or things.”
This definition came from the student handbook from when I taught in the Yankton School District 1997-2021. It is simple and easy to understand. That’s why I was quite appalled when the Yankton School District board members and superintendent were accused of bullying for requiring masks to be worn at school. The duty of the school board is to read, listen, understand and make decisions about complex information. Then they work to make the best decisions for the most people based upon that information.
The mandated mask wearing was not intended to hurt people, but to protect people: students, teachers and staff at school. The Yankton school board based this mandate on information from the experts on our area health board and the CDC. Now that the school board has lifted the mandate because vaccinations for school age children are possible, their actions are denigrated again.
Bernard Baruch said, “Every man has the right to an opinion, but no man has a right to be wrong in his facts. Nor, above all, to persist in errors as to facts.”
I, for one, am tired of the opinions being expressed each month at school board meetings. I commend the Yankton School Board for representing our community through this pandemic. Thank you for your wisdom and care for the children, paraprofessionals, teachers, counselors, secretaries, principals, lunch ladies, custodians and bus drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.