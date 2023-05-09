The 2024 presidential election is gearing up. As a mother, grandparent and Christian, the issues I’m most concerned with are:
1) Social media (like TikTok) and trusted teachers and counselors lying to confused children telling them there is a ‘spectrum of genders’ to choose from. Biological males masquerading as females. Unscrupulous surgeons mutilating young healthy bodies in the name of transgenderism and transableism.
2) Schools, corporations, government pushing “Diversity Equity Inclusion” — a blatantly racist ideology. Equity = Judging people solely by their skin color and ethnicity. Whereas Equality = “All men are created equal”.
3) In 2020 the CDC reported 620,000 abortions in the U.S. Seven states already allow termination up until the child is being born. “Pro-choice” or Mass Murder?
If you don’t know where your party stands on these issues, do some research, read your Bible. The fate of current and future generations depends on it.
(4) comments
Christian Nationalists have the political power to force the beliefs of their faith on the rest of us.
Unfortunately - for now - their minority has this power.
But thankfully, even here in South Dakota, they’re bucking a demographic trend.
It may take a while. For now these old folks have an iron grip on political power.
But time marches on, and we’ll be still here after they’re gone.
A News Watch survey of registered South Dakota voters showed that a majority (57%) of respondents support allowing legal access to abortion medications in the state, including 42% who “strongly support” such access.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) said they support having a statewide referendum to determine South Dakota’s laws regarding reproductive rights.
The poll also showed that nearly 8 in 10 respondents (79%) oppose criminal penalties for anyone who helps a South Dakota resident obtain an abortion where it is legal, such as in a neighboring state.
An overwhelming majority (71%) also support permitting South Dakota residents to leave the state to obtain abortions.
The future belongs to us, Ms. Larson.
In the meantime, while you’re trying to enforce your religion on the rest of us, consider this:
If South Dakota can’t keep illegal drugs out of the hands of addicts, how successfully can you keep mifepristone and misoprostol out of the hands of South Dakota women?
Good luck, Sweetie…
As a proud Republican, I applaud Ms. Larson’s courageous decision to push back against “Diversity Equity Inclusion,” which is just a term that socialists use to hide the truth that they're really teaching CRT or CRITICAL RACE THEORY!
That’s why we must vote for Republicans who will ban teaching CRT in our schools. Or teaching anything else that might detract from our Perfect Union. If that means taking a bunch of books off our shelves, so be it!
But we need to be honest here.
(And this doesn’t detract from the fact that we now live in a post racial society where “all men are created equal” just like Ms. Larson says.)
CRT teaches that racism is not just an individual prejudice, but exists systemically and institutionally and is deeply intertwined in all the major institutions of American society.
OK. But I think we can acknowledge this once WAS true LONG AGO. We don’t need to be stampeded into having a clearly out-of-date academic concept replace the teaching of America's exceptional status in God’s post-racial world.
Of course, some will argue that when Alex Tocqueville visited the US in the early 1830s his words presaged the basic concepts of CRT:
“Three races, naturally distinct, and, I might almost say, hostile to each other, are discoverable amongst Americans at first glance. Almost insurmountable barriers have been raised between them by education and by law,…”
Of course Alex was talking about Whites, Indians and Blacks.
But that was WAAAY long ago!
All across our great country, after the Indians gave us their land, we named many of our states, cities and numerous rivers, lakes and mountains in their honor.
Talk about racial healing!
And oppression of African Americans? Well, the Civil War ended all that, didn’t it?
Besides, even the slaveholders who wrote slavery into our early Constitution acknowledged that slavery was bad.
And many of them like Thomas Jefferson, welcomed slaves into their own families.
The proof of those reluctant slaveholders humanity is reflected in the DNA of so many of our black, brown and tan fellow citizens‼️
I’m sure if Ms. Larson had thought of it, she’d agree that racial healing began long ago. Even before the Civil War.
That’s why the genetics of this loving acceptance is born out in the simple fact that the African American genome is one quarter European‼️
Doesn’t that make you feel all warm and fuzzy? It sure does that for me. (Though I wouldn’t want my daughter to marry one.)
Anyways…
Go Republicans‼️ History belongs to the victor. And parents know we’ll teach the correct history to their children. It’s the path to Victory in 2024‼️
Denial of the reality of transgender humans contradicts medical science which recognizes that transgender individuals have a legitimate and medically-recognized condition called gender dysphoria.
Gender dysphoria is a condition in which an individual experiences distress or discomfort as a result of feeling that their gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth.
The medical community has developed a range of treatments for gender dysphoria that can help alleviate the distress experienced by transgender individuals.
Hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries are among the most common treatments, but there are also many other forms of support and care that can be helpful, including counseling, social support, and legal protections.
It's important to note that medical science does not view being transgender as a mental illness or disorder.
Rather, the distress experienced by transgender individuals is seen as a result of societal stigma and discrimination, as well as the incongruity between their gender identity and the gender they were assigned at birth.
In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of supporting transgender individuals in accessing the healthcare they need and in addressing the structural barriers that prevent them from fully participating in society.
This includes addressing issues such as discrimination, lack of legal protections, and limited access to gender-affirming healthcare
The reality of transgender humans has been observed throughout human history.
Many societies and cultures have recognized the existence of individuals who do not fit within the traditional binary gender system of male and female.
For example, some Native American tribes have a tradition of recognizing "two-spirit" individuals who are seen as embodying both masculine and feminine traits.
The Sioux, for example, regarded "two-spirit" individuals as an important part of the community, and they were often held in high esteem.
In India, the hijra community has a long history dating back to ancient times, and includes individuals who identify as neither male nor female.
There are also numerous examples of gender non-conforming individuals in Western history, such as Joan of Arc, who dressed in men's clothing and led armies into battle.
It's worth noting that the ways in which different societies and cultures have understood and categorized gender has varied widely throughout history, and what we might now call "transgender" or "non-binary" identities may not have been understood in the same way in the past.
However, people who would now be recognized as transgender or non-binary have always existed in human societies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.