The Yankton Band Boosters would like to express a sincere thank you to all who helped with the March to the Meridian! What a beautiful, crisp fall morning for a marching band event!
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Yankton Band Boosters hosted the event under the direction of YHS band director Mrs. Gwen Wenisch, YMS band director Mrs. Tessa Belgum, and Colorguard director Mrs. Alexis Evans. They welcomed over 930 students from schools across the region to participate in parade and field competitions. These musicians traveled from near and far, as close as Crofton and as far away as Rapid City! In total, 21 bands had the opportunity to learn, grow and enjoy the experience of marching across the Meridian Bridge. Students received feedback from judges who evaluated their parade performance.
