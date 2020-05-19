This year, National EMS Week is May 17-23. The 2020 EMS Week theme is “Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow.” This theme, which was developed long before our current COVID-19 public health pandemic, is particularly meaningful now as we witness EMS professionals rallying to support those affected by the pandemic, all while still responding to the everyday emergencies that continue to occur in our communities.
Obviously, this EMS Week is different from past years. We won’t be hosting any open house or public service events, as we encourage everyone to observe social distancing guidelines to stay healthy and protect our most vulnerable family, friends and neighbors. However, at Yankton County EMS, this EMS Week is an opportunity to say Thank You to everyone who supports us. Acts of generosity and goodwill towards our staff, other first responders and all medical personnel in our Yankton community have been touching and appreciated.
As we make our way through these uncertain times, Yankton County EMS encourages everyone to act responsibly, use common sense and please be kind to our neighbors and fellow community members. None of us can know for sure how others are affected by this pandemic, but all of us can remember that we are in this together! Happy EMS Week from Yankton County EMS, and we wish you all health & happiness!
