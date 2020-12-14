Fifty years ago, I was in college and friends called me the Caveman because a motorcycle crash had left me 40 pounds too light and short a kidney. I shared an apartment with two guys, Red Ed and a guy named BB with arms like Caterpillar crankshafts and a habit of mopping bar floors with human faces. Red Ed graduated with a CPA and moved to Chicago with the corporate world. BB was busy mopping floors and was MIA. I needed a roommate.
I met a guy, Frank, who had money for his end of the rent. Cool. Frank’s best friend was a guy called the Turnip. The Turnip was a business major and owned a hi-fi store. He had the most beautiful wife in town, Gladys (WOW), and a cute baby boy. Frank and Turnip loved to smoke pot and listen to tunes on expensive sound systems. I would tag along to smoke and unsuccessfully not look at Gladys.
I finally graduated, banged around for a couple of years, got another degree and wound up working in the criminal justice system, ultimately coming here. After almost 30 years, I retired and decided to look up old friends long forgotten.
It was hard to find people because I forgot their names and they had melted away. I finally found the Turnip in an alumni listing. He still ran a nice computer store but didn’t like talking to me. His son had grown up and got sent to a state pen for pot where I had once worked. He hung himself. He spoke harshly to me but gave me Frank’s number. I called Frank later and he practically spit on me over the phone. He too had done time for marijuana. So much for old friends.
I understood why the Turnip and Frank hated my guts. We live in a hard, cruel world where we lock up people we don’t like for petty reasons. Lives are ruined more so but by a self-righteous system with no tolerance than by drug use. It truly doesn’t have to be this way.
For a COVID marijuana read, try “Dirty Dealing” by Gary Cartwright.
