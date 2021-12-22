Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, recently spoke before his colleagues. His speech coincided with the anniversary of the murder of innocent children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He announced to his Republican colleagues that he was tired of their party stating they were the pro-life party. Republicans assert that because they are against abortion they are pro-life. But are they really pro-life? If they are truly the pro-life party, why do they not support practical gun-control legislation that would prevent innocent children from being murdered in our schools and streets? Why do they support the death penalty? How does the arrogance and selfishness of those who refuse the COVID vaccine align with pro-life? Why do they not support legislation that would make health care accessible and affordable for all Americans?
Our founding fathers’ vision was stated in the Declaration of Independence: All men are created equal and are entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. How can all Americans pursue happiness when they are murdered in our streets and schools? How can the nearly 17% of the children in the U.S. who are currently living in poverty attain happiness? How can all children pursue happiness when Republican legislators take funds from public school children? How can ALL Americans attain liberty when Republicans are promoting the big lie and writing legislation that attempts to keep certain Americans from the most basic liberty of all, the right to vote? How can all Americans be entitled to their most basic rights when legislators do not support affordable health care for all?
I’m hopeful that state and national legislators realize that having a pro-life stance ensures that all Americans are truly entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.